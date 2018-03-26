H.B. resident who is trying to ban assault weapons is showing unusual courage

Re. "Marchers in Huntington Beach join call for action on gun violence and school safety," (March 24): Things in America are and will change. We are living in unusual times. I believe the Women's March in Washington D.C., the day after the inauguration, really announced the beginning of the end of the so-called Make America Great Again election. America can't be great again without fairness to citizens of all races, religions, incomes and sexual orientations. We are living in a dynamic time in America, and come November, America will get greater.