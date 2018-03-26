H.B. resident who is trying to ban assault weapons is showing unusual courage

Re. "Petition aims to ban semiautomatic and automatic weapons from Huntington Beach," (March 22): Bravo to the patriot who's behind this drive to ban the sale of assault weapons in Huntington Beach. When so few in D.C. are able to speak truth to power, Dan Horgan is providing leadership at the local level and a lesson that our Congress needs to learn.
Vickie Ahumada
Huntington Beach
*
American protests reflect dynamic age
Re. "Marchers in Huntington Beach join call for action on gun violence and school safety," (March 24): Things in America are and will change. We are living in unusual times. I believe the Women's March in Washington D.C., the day after the inauguration, really announced the beginning of the end of the so-called Make America Great Again election. America can't be great again without fairness to citizens of all races, religions, incomes and sexual orientations. We are living in a dynamic time in America, and come November, America will get greater.
Roger Carter
Laguna Beach
*
Judge is first to fight for the homeless
U.S. District Judge David Carter is a model of service and fair-mindedness. As a Marine Corps veteran who was severely wounded in the battle of Khe Sanh, Carter demonstrated devotion to his sworn duty as a member of of our nation's military, as well as personal resilience after a grueling, year-long recovery from his war injuries. As a prosecutor, Carter sought justice for victims of crimes, as well as for the perpetrators of those crimes.
We who reside in O.C. are fortunate to have Judge Carter on the federal bench. Perhaps the issue of homelessness can at last be addressed with candor, integrity and in the best interests of all involved.
Semper fi, Judge Carter.
Ben Miles
Huntington Beach
*
Housing the homeless is a Christian ideal
It would be wise for the Orange County Board of Supervisors to plan proper facilities to shelter the homeless, not tent cities. Using parking structures in and around dense downtown parts of cities would be the ideal shelter, using the subterranean first levels for the homeless and equipping them with bathrooms.
The county could work in cooperation with local churches to maintain the facilities and to minister to the needs of the homeless in a Christian, community way. If anything, the homeless epidemic shows how self-centered and anti-Christian people have become. Ironic, considering the high concentration of churches in Orange County.
Russ Niewiarowski
Newport Beach
