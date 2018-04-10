Politicians’ opposition to state ‘sanctuary’ law is as unchristian as it is dispiriting

The various cities' actions regarding sanctuary cities are heartbreaking enough without the added support of out-of-town white supremacists and U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa). The reported sign, "Thank you Jesus, thank you Dana," strikes at the heart of the hypocrisy of this protest ("Fountain Valley, with aid from Rohrabacher, backs federal lawsuit against 'sanctuary' laws").
As a reminder, Jesus' main teaching is to love one another. I don't believe that denying human beings a life of dignity, food and shelter quite fits that teaching. That a congressman is trying to gain votes by showing up at cities that are voting for hateful treatment of people, even offering them money for their cause, is beyond disgusting. Rohrabacher continues to amaze with his nose in anything that brings him notoriety.
Judy Mader
Costa Mesa
Huntington Beach showed courage on ‘sanctuary’ city issue
Re: ("Huntington Beach prepares to sue state to challenge 'sanctuary' immigration laws"): While U.S. presidents come and go, and control of the federal government shifts back and forth between the two major political parties, our constitution endures. That document is the foundation of our nation and serves as the supreme law of the land, to which all state laws must adhere.
When a state breaks that basic tenet of our democracy by treating a federal agency like an occupying force, their unlawful legislation must be challenged. Kudos to the Huntington Beach City Council for having the courage to take a public stance on this contentious issue, when remaining silent would have been such an easier option.
Chris Borg
Huntington Beach
Homeless have it tough enough
I've been following the plight of the homeless from the Santa Ana River, and the almost universal rejections by the local communities to provide emergency space for them to live is appalling. We have rallies to protest building a wall, we complain about an administration rejecting those from abroad who need help, and then immediately turn our back on local community members who simply need a place to lay their head at night. Supporting a group with such specific needs and inherent difficulties is challenging, but their lives are challenging each and every minute, and we only prolong their pain when we only consider our comfort.
Eric Kuyper
Costa Mesa
