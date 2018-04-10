Politicians’ opposition to state ‘sanctuary’ law is as unchristian as it is dispiriting

I've been following the plight of the homeless from the Santa Ana River, and the almost universal rejections by the local communities to provide emergency space for them to live is appalling. We have rallies to protest building a wall, we complain about an administration rejecting those from abroad who need help, and then immediately turn our back on local community members who simply need a place to lay their head at night. Supporting a group with such specific needs and inherent difficulties is challenging, but their lives are challenging each and every minute, and we only prolong their pain when we only consider our comfort.