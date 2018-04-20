Complaint alleging campaign donation violations requires City Council attention too

Amazingly, these are the same two donors who made excessive donations to Peotter in 2014. [Editor's note: Peotter, who at the time said he disagreed with the city clerk's reading of campaign law, returned $1,100 in excess donations to Woody's Wharf and $50 to Duffield.] Then, the city attorney and City Council ignored the violation. These are potentially serious offenses, and the penalty in the Municipal Code for both making and receiving an excessive donation is removal from office.