As eight Newport Beach Citizens of the Year, we endorse Joy Brenner and Tim Stoaks

We are proud to support Tim Stoaks, who is running in District 3 and Joy Brenner, who is running in District 6. They are longtime residents with a history of community involvement. Both of them have contributed to making our city better through projects such as the OASIS Senior Center, the Santa Ana Heights fire station and horse trail, the Corona del Mar library and our new animal shelter. They have been with us in the fight to protect our city from the impacts of John Wayne Airport, and they are committed to address traffic and density issues that are reducing our quality of life.