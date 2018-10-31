Daily Pilot readers sound off on the upcoming elections

Either we vote for congressional candidate Harley Rouda and a fleeting chance to give our children and grandchildren a future, or we vote for Dana Rohrabacher and the near certainty that an environmental nightmare will continue unfolding. I realize political consultants and pundits on both the left and right say the environmental issue is only one of many in the upcoming 2018 elections that the public cares about. Still, too many of us who put science over politics and common sense over dogma and tribal-like partisan loyalties, a clear-eyed view of reality says a livable planet on which all life depends is on the line. Without a livable planet what else truly matters?