Daily Pilot readers sound off on the upcoming elections

Why I am voting no on Measure T
Do we really need to hold an election when we will rebuild the police station, repair the sea walls, or other large maintenance projects that are capital improvements? The council realized it had to make exceptions for local emergency force of nature events, such as earthquakes, landslides or fires, but that doesn’t work for major maintenance projects.
Measure T, if passed, would require an election if the city wanted to issue lease obligation debt over $50 million. This is not the same as bond debt. Lease obligations (COPs), by definition, do not increase taxes, so there is no need for the expense in time and money of holding an election. Lengthy and costly legal validation would also be required. Bond debt already requires an election by state law. I am voting no on Measure T.
Nicole Reynolds
Newport Beach
Newport Measure T deserves a no vote
Don’t be fooled by the cynical Measure T. No other city in America has these limits on lease obligation debt, and it has nothing to do with taxes. It’s just another con by the political machine. Vote no.
Keith Curry
Newport Beach
The writer is a former Newport Beach mayor.
Dixon warrants reelection in Newport
As former City Council members, citizens of the year and long-time community volunteers and civic leaders, we have often disagreed on issues facing the city. But we all agree on one thing: Newporters need to re-elect Diane Dixon to the City Council. Dixon listens to all stakeholders. She does her homework. She tries to fashion solutions that work for the residents and businesses.
Dixon has always listened respectfully and made the effort to understand our points of view. With her hard work, dedication to the city and fairness toward all, Dixon is an independent voice on the City Council and has earned your vote for re-election.
Debra Allen, former chairwoman, Civil Service Commission
Michael Henn, former mayor
Tony Petros, former councilman
Nancy and Jack Skinner, citizens of the year
John and Elizabeth Stahr, citizens of the year
Walter and Masami Stahr, author and teacher
Glenn is the better choice in District 1
Councilwoman Diane Dixon has not only failed to deliver on her campaign promises — she has actively voted the opposite of how she promised she would vote. With regular attacks on property rights, the raising of taxes, the raising of debt, the raising of spending and dog catchers taking in $180,000 per year, it is clear that Dixon — who moved here full-time just six months before filing to run for office— is not a fit for Newport Beach.
I have been active in our local community for nearly 15 years, and I am embarrassed that I supported her original campaign, and I am happy to step up to the plate to stop these types of things from continuing in our small beach town. For these reasons, I ask for your vote for me in Newport Beach City Council District 1.
Mike Glenn
Newport Beach
Brenner is too close to Democrats
As the public learns more about Newport Beach City Council candidate Joy Brenner’s donations to Democratic candidates, I feel the need to remind voters that political philosophy matters in local government. I want Newport governed by people with the philosophy that local government is where Republican principals are implemented. Based upon Brenner’s donations to Democrats and support of sanctuary cities, I suggest she run for Santa Monica City Council.
Michael J. Schroeder
Newport Beach
The writer is past chairman of the California Republican Party.
Brenner is the best choice for Newport council
Newport Beach City Council candidate Joy Brenner is a clear thinker, obviously dedicated to the city and will serve her constituents well without any conflicts of interest. The recent revelation of council members in secret business deals involving medical marijuana was the final straw. We need a City Council that focuses on the city’s needs.
David B. Follett
Newport Beach
Why Duffield, Peotter demurred on business ties
Now it is confirmed that Mayor Marshall “Duffy” Duffield paid Councilman Scott Peotter to lobby to help get Duffield’s Adelanto facility entitled for commercial marijuana cultivation. And now we know why they worked so hard to keep it a secret.
Mike Henn
Newport Beach
The writer is a former Newport Beach mayor.
Politics ruined the local council race
I am disgusted by the politics of the upcoming election for City Council in Newport Beach. You have probably heard it all by now. Please hear my disdain for the actions of Mayor Marshall “Duffy” Duffield and Councilman Scott Peotter. They should be ashamed.
Kathy Leek
Newport Beach
These candidates oppose large developments
Anyone against large developments, which will increase traffic, should vote for Joy Brenner, Tim Stoaks and Roy Englebrecht for Newport Beach City Council.
Bill Cool
Corona del Mar
Do not reelect the incumbents
I personally am depressed that all that I’ve been hearing about the collapse at City Hall seems to be true and that we have been represented by people out to further their own positions as opposed to representing the highest good for the city of Newport Beach. It clearly is time for a change, and I’m saddened and sorry that it has come to this.
Patricia Griffith
Newport Beach
Vote partisanship out in 2018
I hope other Newport Beach residents are as shocked and dismayed as I am by the campaign mailings we are receiving regarding candidates for our City Council. Reflecting our leadership in Washington, they are full of invective, outright lies and rank partisanship. I heartily agree with Lorian Petry’s Oct. 26 opinion piece, “There is no place for partisanship in Newport council races” (Oct. 15).
Robert Taylor
Newport Beach
Huntington Beach failed to respond properly
To add details to your excellent and timely article about Huntington Beach (“Arrests of white power leaders are a reminder of Huntington Beach’s painful past” (Oct. 28), I would like to add that all members of the current City Council, except Jill Hardy, chose to opt out of the California Sanctuary City movement. They voted to sue the state over the law.
In the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Va., the current council has not yet chosen to reaffirm the city’s commitment to Declaration of Policy about Human Dignity, the founding document of the Human Relations Task Force, formed in 1996 in response to the violence that had beset the city.
Janet Ewell
Huntington Beach
Foley is the best choice for Costa Mesa mayor
Councilwoman Katrina Foley returns civility with civility, but she will not be bullied. Some view her response to uncivil and unjustified criticism of her as uncivil. I would argue that her response is that of an assertive, confident woman unwilling to be bullied.
It is doubtful that Mayor Sandy Genis can unify opposing sides when she is the one who struck a deal with her previous adversaries to remove Foley as mayor. This will not soon be forgotten, and trust in Genis will be a long time coming.
Terri Fuqua
Costa Mesa
Genis would bring objectivity
I want a mayor who is dedicated to the best outcome to Costa Mesa, even if that outcome is completely outside their individual vision. I want a mayor who is loyal to all their constituents, not just a tribe they have worked with on common issues. I want a mayor who has shown flexibility and a willingness to see all sides of an issue to be able to find a path that makes all of our lives better. I want a mayor whose actions have been consistent with their words. I believe Sandy Genis will be that type of mayor.
Jay Humphrey
Costa Mesa
The writer is a former councilman.
Foley puts Costa Mesa first
Over the 13 years that I have known Costa Mesa Katrina Foley, I have found her to be the strongest community advocate that I have ever met. She has completely devoted herself to improving the quality of life for the residents of Costa Mesa. In today’s world, where we all seem too busy to stop to help others, Foley consistently leans in to solve problems and create better outcomes for our community. She has extended herself to the very limits of her capacity, guided by the simplest intention of humbly serving others.
Jennifer Solano
Costa Mesa
Foley’s ad in the Pilot was misleading
Through these last weeks several people have sent items of interest regarding the current Costa Mesa mayoral candidate Katrina Foley. I noticed Oct. 21, the Daily Pilot published a full page of purported endorsements in support of Councilwoman Katrina Foley. The list had numerous repeats, many out-of-area endorsers and some people who were surprised they had been on the list. It started me wondering if the integrity of the L.A. Times has been compromised as a result of ads resulting in profits.
Mary Spadoni
Costa Mesa
Foley supports kids and the arts
I've worked with Councilwoman Katrina Foley for many years on improving, enriching and expanding art programs for students in Costa Mesa. She has always thought of the students first and fought for the kids of Costa Mesa. Her dedication and work ethic are second to none, and I know she would continue to bring that passion to the city as mayor.
Kirby Piazza
Costa Mesa
Foley advert in Daily Pilot was deceptive
In her recent mailer, and also in a full page Daily Pilot ad, Councilwoman Katrina Foley lists hundreds of resident and leader names whom she claims endorse or support her campaign for mayor. When I first saw it, I assumed it was legitimate and true until people started calling me and texting me upset that their names were on the ad and the mailer but they don’t endorse or support Foley for mayor. It is sad to see politicians like Foley take this deceptive route to get elected because what voters really want is the truth, even if the truth is ugly.
Rebecca Trahan
Costa Mesa
The writer is a candidate for City Council District 5.
Genis double-crossed supporters
I just got off the phone with a longtime friend and fellow longtime Costa Mesan. She called to thank me for the greeting card I had sent to her last week as part of a letter-writing campaign to elect Councilwoman Katrina Foley as mayor. “I have been a Foley supporter since Day One,” she told me. “I’ve been with her since the beginning.” Ditto! My longtime friend is at a complete loss as to why Foley was deposed as mayor. “I sure wish I knew what happened about that sudden turnover,” she said. “When she was the mayor and then not the mayor.” Ditto! “I will never support Genis after this! Talk about a double cross!” Double cross! Ditto!
Flo Martin
Costa Mesa
Vote Reynolds, Marr, Chavez
The 2018 Costa Mesa City Council elections are critically important to continue the resident-driven momentum that began with the passage of Measure AA and Measure Y in 2016. A resident represented City Council-majority is needed to continue efforts to increase open space, promote walk and bike ability and reduce density and crime. It is imperative to Costa Mesa’s wellness to elect a mayor and City Council majority who will stand beside our residents and our public safety personnel. I am asking Costa Mesa residents to vote for Councilwoman Katrina Foley for mayor, Andrea Marr for council District 3, Manny Chavez for council District 4 and Arlis Reynolds for council District 5.
Laurene Keane
Costa Mesa
Let’s move forward in Costa Mesa
After the 2016 elections, many residents thought we’d left behind the years of a City Council that was dismissive of the concerns of the citizens. Recently we learned there is another attempt to return to the divisiveness and influence of outside special interest groups.
The surprise is that Mayor Sandy Genis is a willingly helping Councilman Allan Mansoor win back control for the previous regime. The choice we face is, do we return to the days of a council controlled by Councilman Jim Righeimer and former Councilman Steve Mensinger? That was a City Council that was detrimental to the interests of residents, nearly destroyed our Police and Fire departments, and led to destructive and low morale in the city workforce. Or do we vote in fresh faces and proven leadership that will competently steer us into the future?
Cynthia McDonald
Costa Mesa
Marr is a better choice than Eckles
As the voters of District 3 go to the polls, they can know that the two candidates are educated, entrepreneurial, accomplished and dedicated to the city. But only one is consistently tapped into the pulse and wishes of her constituency and can proudly list all of her service to Costa Mesa. If I lived in District 3, I would vote for Andrea Marr.
Mary Ann O’Connell
Costa Mesa
Karen Yelsey warrants reelection
School board leadership is essential to an outstanding educational system, and NMUSD Area 4 Trustee candidate Karen Yelsey has proven herself to be a dedicated, responsible and effective leader. As a parent whose children attended Andersen Elementary and Corona del Mar High School, and the coordinator of various school programs including community service and character education, I have had the opportunity to observe Yelsey in action. I was fortunate to help The Freedom Committee of Orange County develop a Living History Program, “passing the torch of liberty on to future generations.” After personally attending some of our events and witnessing the program’s profound effect on the students, Yelsey led the district to engage the Freedom Committee to expand the program.
Denise Weiland
FCOC Living History Program Coordinator
Newport Beach
Yelsey is an accessible trustee
Candidate Karen Yelsey is the community’s choice for school board in the NMUSD Trustee Area 4. She is part of our community, knows our area schools and her priority is the agenda of our community. Yelsey knows our parents, teachers, students, administrators, our city leaders and has maintained positive relationships with each of the groups for decades. Our parents know that if they have any questions or concerns, they can call Yelsey directly because she attends our PTA meetings. She remains accessible, is willing to meet in person and most importantly, will listen and not dismiss.
Debu Tewari and Nita Tewari
Newport Beach
The death of a child should not be politicized
It has been a contentious political year in the city of Newport Beach. What should not be political is the life of a child, Brock McCann, who died after being by a trash truck. Our community is not only grieving Brock’s death, but we are appalled at the frivolous greed of our City Council to collect money, only to extend the CR&R contract and collect funds to further their campaigns.
Peggy V. Palmer
Newport Beach
Vote Petrie-Norris for Assembly District 74
As a school counselor and teacher in Orange County for the last 32 years, I believe in electing people who prioritize education. That is why I support Cottie Petrie-Norris for state Assembly. Petrie-Norris has two school-aged children in public schools and she herself is the product of California public schools. She will work hard in Sacramento to bring more tax dollars back to our district for public education.
Cyndie Borco Martin
Newport Beach
Congressman did a 360 on healthcare
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), in his new campaign ad, invokes his daughter’s battle with leukemia as evidence that he cares about defending healthcare and protecting Americans with pre-existing medical conditions. But let’s be clear: He’s voted — over and over and over again — to kill the very laws that would guarantee coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, and he’s enthusiastically supported the “Trumpcare” plan that would gut those protections entirely. Please don’t mistake Rohrabacher’s concern for his own family with his concern for yours.
Eliza Rubenstein
Costa Mesa
Rohrabacher denies man-made climate change
Here in our beachfront communities of Newport, Huntington and Laguna Beach, we are represented by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), a congressman who absolutely denies that global warming is a threat, or is even happening. It doesn’t take much imagination to look at what hurricanes Harvey, Florence and Michael did and then imagine the consequences for our communities unless we get Congress to take timely action. Time is running out. Harley Rouda gets it. He will push for meaningful climate change legislation. Otherwise, the time will come when the alternative is to sell your house and move inland.
Craig B. Smith
Newport Beach
Put science over partisanship
Either we vote for congressional candidate Harley Rouda and a fleeting chance to give our children and grandchildren a future, or we vote for Dana Rohrabacher and the near certainty that an environmental nightmare will continue unfolding. I realize political consultants and pundits on both the left and right say the environmental issue is only one of many in the upcoming 2018 elections that the public cares about. Still, too many of us who put science over politics and common sense over dogma and tribal-like partisan loyalties, a clear-eyed view of reality says a livable planet on which all life depends is on the line. Without a livable planet what else truly matters?
Tom Osborne
Laguna Beach
Russian ties are an oddity
U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) truly cares about our standing in the world, particularly with Russia. In fact, GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) said privately to Speaker Paul Ryan that “There are two people I think Putin pays; Rohrabacher and Trump …” Keeping our friends close and those that seek to destroy our democracy closer, now that’s smart, isn’t it?
Jim Delulio
Huntington Beach
It’s time to exercise your rights
To the women who didn't like what they witnessed during the recent Brett Kavanaugh hearings, I say vote. Ditto to the women who support the new Supreme Court Justice. You may own more expensive real estate than a voting booth, but none is more valuable. I urge you to exercise your Constitutional right.
Denny Freidenrich
Laguna Beach
Duke Nguyen will reform Sheriff’s Department
Orange County voters have a big opportunity to clean up scandal in the Sheriff’s Department. Candidate Duke Nguyen has championed reform. Nguyen is a charismatic detective and former street cop who professionally investigates government corruption and fraud through the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office. He has said he is prepared to implement improvements and reform once elected.
The other candidate, Don Barnes, is the current second-in-command under scandal-mired Sheriff Sandra Hutchens and was handpicked to replace her. While both candidates have nearly three decades of experience in law enforcement, only one has the chops for reform. Nguyen can help restore trust. It’s time for fresh leadership.
Rachel Potucek
Santa Ana
The writer is communications director for the Democratic Party of Orange County.