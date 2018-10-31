Dixon, Muldoon warrant reelection in Newport Beach

I propose radically changing the way we vote for “public servants.” Eliminate campaign funding, commercials and mailers. Instead, make every candidate take a two-hour public servant aptitude test. The test would gauge and score each candidate on their abilities, skills, intelligence, experience, beliefs and ideology. They would also have to write an essay on what they propose to do in their position. They would have to take this test live and in person with no smartphones or notes. All scores would be made available to the public to review and decide which candidates best fills the role for the job.