Dixon, Muldoon warrant reelection in Newport Beach

I will be voting to reelect Newport Beach council members Kevin Muldoon and Diane Dixon. As a member of Citizens Against Airport Noise and Pollution, I have witnessed their work on behalf of residents to reduce noise and pollution generated by John Wayne Airport. They have attended our meetings, been responsive to our concerns, have worked on behalf of Newport Beach residents and have taken action.
Susan Menning’s criticism of Muldoon and Dixon’s trip to Washington, D.C. is unwarranted (“Mailbag: Consider airport issues when voting,” Oct. 5). Thanks to the efforts of community leaders, like Dixon and Muldoon, and the legislators who supported the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2018, new measures have been implemented to help protect the quality of life of people living near airports. With the recent passage of the new legislation there is hope that the concerns of communities impacted by airports will be considered.
I thank Muldoon and Dixon for their dedication to this issue. Thanks also to Councilman Jeff Herdman and City Council candidates Tim Stoaks and Joy Brenner, who have repeatedly addressed the airport issue. These outstanding individuals have contributed time and energy to understanding the impact JWA has on Newport Beach and are doing something about it. Keep up the good work and know that your efforts are not going unnoticed and are very much appreciated.
Beverly Moosmann
Newport Beach
*
Test candidates in search of office
I propose radically changing the way we vote for “public servants.” Eliminate campaign funding, commercials and mailers. Instead, make every candidate take a two-hour public servant aptitude test. The test would gauge and score each candidate on their abilities, skills, intelligence, experience, beliefs and ideology. They would also have to write an essay on what they propose to do in their position. They would have to take this test live and in person with no smartphones or notes. All scores would be made available to the public to review and decide which candidates best fills the role for the job.
Russ Niewiarowski
Newport Beach
*
48th District needs a moderate
I think it is astonishing that voters in the 48th District, given the opportunity to vote for an exciting, energetic and moderate new candidate such as Democrat Harley Rouda, would cast a ballot instead for Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa). Isn’t it time that we elected someone with fresh ideas that focus on all aspects of our lives?
We have the opportunity to send a stellar candidate to represent us in Washington. Let’s not let that great opportunity pass us by. The whole country is watching us.
Lynn Lorenz
Newport Beach
*
Harley Rouda can cross party lines
I believe candidate Harley Rouda will work across party lines and accomplish things that are beneficial for the 48 District and our country.
Nancy Smith
Newport Beach
*