Mayoral candidate keeps a hawk-like eye on the budget and regulations that keep city on track

I worked for Councilwoman Katrina Foley on her first election and many after that. There were times when we had significant differences, but I never doubted her commitment to the city. I truly believe her work is for the betterment of Costa Mesa. She is an enthusiastic booster of every social, educational and art program in Costa Mesa and attends most of them. She is there to congratulate new businesses as they open and to celebrate the start of new projects and many individuals’ accomplishments.
She has always been approachable, no matter what your politics or stand, and continues to bring a personal relationship to Costa Mesa — one that represents the culture we came for and can carry us forward as a community. Foley is the only mayoral candidate who has stayed true to her principles and loyal to her supporters. All of this is a backdrop for her hawk-like eye on the budget and the regulations that are in place to keep Costa Mesa on track for its place in the future without losing the past that makes this city so great.
Mary Ann O’Connell
Costa Mesa
Katrina Foley would favor unions
In Rick Huffman’s letter in praise of Councilwoman Katrina Foley (“Why Katrina Foley should become Costa Mesa's first directly elected mayor,” Sept. 11), he writes that Foley “remained loyal to her supporters.” The union that represents the city of Costa Mesa workers, Orange County Employees Assn., donated to elect Foley mayor. I wonder where her loyalty will lay when it comes time to negotiate a new contract? With the union or the city of Costa Mesa?
Charlie Wolfe
Costa Mesa
City Council candidates and trees
I attended the recent and lively City Council candidate forum sponsored by Village Laguna. Although there were no questions on trees, candidate Paul Merritt answered a question related to historical preservation by stating that he hoped the city would provide protection for historical trees. Certainly, the support of trees is not unqualified and must be balanced with public safety and view rights.
George Weiss
Laguna Beach
Team Newport is tone deaf
The City Council of Newport Beach has four members on Team Newport, which gives them a majority to promote growth programs they feel will expand Newport Beach into a much larger city, which is opposed by the residents. I firmly believe the City Council and its surrogate, the Planning Commission, are tone deaf to the residents of this city. This includes Team Newport and anybody else that buys into their growth strategy, which is opposite of what the residents expect.
With Election Day not far away, this is a renewed challenge to the residents to defeat Team Newport and to cast their votes for Tim Stokes, Roy Englebrecht and Joy Brenner.
Jim Place
Newport Beach
It’s time to vote out Team Newport
In the past four years, traffic in Newport Beach has become much worse. Over-development is aggravating traffic problems — just look at the Fashion Island apartments and the Uptown Newport projects. The increase in traffic and over-development coincides with the takeover of our city by the Team Newport voting block.
With their uncivil behavior, this “team” has changed the character of the City Council for the worse. To move the city in a different direction, where the views of residents are respected, its members are non-partisan and council actions are transparent, we need different council members. I’m voting for a change.
Caroline Taylor
Newport Beach