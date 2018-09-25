Mayoral candidate keeps a hawk-like eye on the budget and regulations that keep city on track

She has always been approachable, no matter what your politics or stand, and continues to bring a personal relationship to Costa Mesa — one that represents the culture we came for and can carry us forward as a community. Foley is the only mayoral candidate who has stayed true to her principles and loyal to her supporters. All of this is a backdrop for her hawk-like eye on the budget and the regulations that are in place to keep Costa Mesa on track for its place in the future without losing the past that makes this city so great.