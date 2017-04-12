Corona del Mar's Harbilas earns top Pacific Coast League girls' water polo honor

Corona del Mar High junior Chloe Harbilas was named Pacific Coast League MVP for girls’ water polo after helping the Sea Kings win another league title.

Harbilas, a repeat first-team all-league selection, was also a first-team All-CIF Southern Section Division 1 selection. She is joined on the first team all-league by CdM senior utility Sarah Lawson and sophomore Sophie Wallace, while junior goalie Erin Tharp earned first-team all-league goalie accolades.

Harbilas scored a league-best 83 goals for CdM (20-9), which went 10-0 in league and advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. She added 22 assists and 38 steals.

Lawson, bound for Princeton, had 27 goals, as well as team-best totals of 69 assists and 46 steals.

Wallace finished with 54 goals, second on the team, and added 31 assists and 28 steals.

Tharp made 240 saves in goal for the Sea Kings.

CdM senior defender Kelly Morgan was a second-team all-league selection.