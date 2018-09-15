High School Boys’ Water Polo Preview: Laguna Beach out for respect

“The biggest thing I’ve stressed to them this year is that every game is going to be an important game,” Grayeli said. “There are no easy games, no days off, and that’s good for us. I’d rather have a one-goal game, and if we lose we lose, but we’re learning from it. I do think people are going to underestimate us in our league. At the end of the day, we’re going to swim our [behinds] off, we’re going to have great legs, and we’re going to be good at six-on-five. Those are going to be our keys.”