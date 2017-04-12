Newport Beach 12U boys win Cal Cup in water polo

The Newport Beach Water Polo 12U Blue team won first place in the state finals for Cal Cup on April 9.

The finals were the culmination of many weekends of one-day tournaments in order to rank the teams. Newport beat LA Premier, 8-4, in the title game at Ramona High in Riverside.

The roster for the Newport Beach team included Alexander Altshuler, Maddox Arlett, Peter Castillo, Dane Clayton, Ryder Cook, Nate Evans, Finn LeSieur, Ben Liechty, Carter Loth, Nick Kennedy, Gavin Netherton, Tyler Robison, Tyler Slutsk and Owen Tift.

“The first place in the Cal Cup State Finals is a prestigious accomplishment for our team,” Newport Beach Coach Marco Palazzo said. “Cal Cup is not just a weekend tournament but a 4 month long league with the best teams in the State in it. This tells a lot about the consistent hard work these boys put day in day out out in the pool. I'm very happy for them. Looking forward to coach this team in the Junior Olympics this summer.”