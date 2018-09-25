Locals April Ross, Jake Gibb win King of the Court titles

April Ross, a Newport Harbor High graduate, and teammate Alix Klineman won the women’s final at the King of the Court beach volleyball exhibition in Huntington Beach on Sunday, while Huntington Beach resident Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb took home the men’s title.
“It was amazing to win on my home beach,” Ross, who lives in Costa Mesa, said in a news release. “I’m so stoked to win in front of you guys.”
Gibb and Crabb won their second straight event on the four-stop series. The first was in Honolulu, Hawaii.
“This format is physically demanding but it’s a lot of fun,” Gibb said in a news release.
Robyn Ray to be inducted into SCTA Hall of Fame
Robyn Ray, the former director of tennis at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel and Tennis Club, will be inducted into the Southern California Tennis Assn. Senior Hall of Fame at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club on Oct. 10.
Ray competed at Wimbledon and the French Open in 1971, and at the US. Open in 1972. He was an eight-time Pacific Southwest Senior Cup Champion.
Ray is one of six inductees.