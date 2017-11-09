Week 11 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Eastvale Roosevelt

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at Newport Harbor High

Key Sea Kings: Sr. QB Nathaniel Espinoza (108 of 169 passing for 1,898 yards, 24 TDs and one INT; 75 carries for 578 yards rushing and nine TDs); Sr. WR TaeVeon Le (46 catches for 926 yards and 13 TDs); So. WR-SS John Humphreys (39 catches for 798 yards and 13 TDs; 57 tackles)

Key Mustangs: Sr. QB Jeremy Moussa (179 of 306 passing for 2,700 yards, 31 TDs and three INTs); Sr. WR Chase Williams (45 catches for 719 yards and 12 TDs); Jr. WR-FS Braedin Huffman-Dixon (38 catches for 737 yards and nine TDs)

Breakdown: Fourth-seeded Corona del Mar (9-1) got a tough draw in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs in Eastvale Roosevelt (6-4) … The Mustangs finished fourth in the Big VIII League to receive an at-large berth to the playoffs, but they were ranked in the top six in the division all season … Roosevelt’s four losses were to Big VIII League champion Corona Centennial, the No. 2 seed in Division 1 playoffs, Corona Santiago, the No. 3 seed in Division 4, Division 1 power Servite and Division 2 power Norco … CdM coach Dan O’Shea said he was “completely bewildered” that his team would face Roosevelt in the first round, but called it a good challenge and a championship-level game in round one for the Sea Kings, who made the section finals last year … O’Shea said that Roosevelt is the fastest team the Sea Kings have played during his seven years at CdM, but added the Sea Kings are healthy heading into the playoffs … Moussa is a Hawaii commit and Williams is a Nebraska commit … CdM has won nine straight since opening the season with a loss to JSerra, which went on to qualify for the Division 1 playoffs as an at-large team.

