CdM girls' tennis earns top seed in CIF Division 1 playoffs

For the second straight year, the Corona del Mar High girls’ tennis team has earned the top seed in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

This time, the Sea Kings hope that the playoff run ends differently.

CdM (19-0) found out Monday that it had secured the top seed again, and this year the Sea Kings also get a bye Wednesday in the first round. They will play host to either Arroyo Grande or Santa Barbara San Marcos in the second round on Friday at 2 p.m.

CdM, which won its third straight Pacific Coast League title this season, has lost in the Division 1 semifinals each of the last four years. Palos Verdes Peninsula, defending champion North Hollywood Campbell Hall and Arcadia round out the top four seeds this year.

“Everyone’s really excited for the tail end of the season,” CdM coach Jamie Gresh said. “You know, we have six returners to the team from last year. I think losing in the semis, having some tears and losing on games [to Studio City Harvard-Westlake] really motivated a lot of girls. I think we’re stronger this year and we’re ready to shine in those big moments.”

Newport Harbor and Sage Hill are the two other local teams in the Division 1 bracket, and both open with home matches in the first round on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The Sunset League champion Sailors (16-2) play Northwood (10-7), an at-large team from the Pacific Coast League.

Academy League champion Sage Hill (16-3) is in its second year up in Division 1, and the Lightning have another tough draw after losing at San Clemente last year in the first round. This year, Sage Hill faces University (11-4), the second-place team from the Pacific Coast League that was ranked No. 6 in the final Division 1 poll.

In Division 2, Orange Coast League champion Laguna Beach (10-6) plays host to top-seeded Beckman (15-5) in the first round Wednesday at 2 p.m. Beckman shared third place in the Pacific Coast League.

Also in Division 2, Edison (7-10) travels to Inland Valley League champion Riverside Poly (13-4) for Wednesday’s first-round match at 2 p.m. The Chargers finished third in the Sunset League.

The other local team advancing to the postseason is Estancia, in Division 4. The Eagles (7-12), who tied for second in the Orange Coast League, play host to Bolsa Grande (12-4) in a wild-card match on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Should Estancia win, it would play at Liberty League champion North Hollywood Oakwood (9-0) in the first round Wednesday.

matthew.szabo@latimes.com

Twitter: @mjszabo