7 local track and field athletes headed to CIF Southern Section Masters meet

Like in every event, Crenshaw will have to place in the top six in her event to make it to state, or meet an at-large mark. The at-large mark in the girls' discus is 134 feet 5 inches, which Crenshaw, the CIF Southern Section Division 3 champion in the event, has bettered three times this season. She would have work to do it in the shotput, where she did throw a personal-best 38-6 last weekend. The at-large mark is 40-10.