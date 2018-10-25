Week 10 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Estancia

Breakdown: Estancia hosts Costa Mesa in the Battle for the Bell in an Orange Coast League game. Estancia has won four in a row in the series. The in-city rivalry will have added meaning this season, as the Eagles will be looking to lock up their first CIF Southern Section playoff appearance since 2014 … After facing league frontrunners Orange and Santa Ana the last two weeks, Estancia (5-4, 2-2 in league) can clinch third place in the league and a probable berth in the Division 13 playoffs if it finishes the regular season with a win over Costa Mesa (0-9, 0-4) … Pacheco has played offensive snaps in eight of the Eagles’ nine games, and he has put together six 100-yard rushing performances … Conversely, the Mustangs have been shut out five times. Costa Mesa has lost 15 games in a row going back to last season.