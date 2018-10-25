Week 10 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Estancia

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Estancia High
Key Mustangs: Sr. G/DE Aruna Bijanjan; Jr. G/DT Andrew Camargo; Jr. RB Bryan Hernandez
Key Eagles: Jr. QB Jaycen Cash (72 of 149 passing for 1,173 yards, 10 TDs and five INTs; 80 carries for 483 yards and nine TDs); Sr. RB/CB Trevor Pacheco (153 carries for 1,297 yards and 13 TDs; 11 catches for 133 yards and one TD); Sr. WR/SS Hayden Pearce (19 catches for 322 yards and five TDs; 39 tackles, two INTs)
Breakdown: Estancia hosts Costa Mesa in the Battle for the Bell in an Orange Coast League game. Estancia has won four in a row in the series. The in-city rivalry will have added meaning this season, as the Eagles will be looking to lock up their first CIF Southern Section playoff appearance since 2014 … After facing league frontrunners Orange and Santa Ana the last two weeks, Estancia (5-4, 2-2 in league) can clinch third place in the league and a probable berth in the Division 13 playoffs if it finishes the regular season with a win over Costa Mesa (0-9, 0-4) … Pacheco has played offensive snaps in eight of the Eagles’ nine games, and he has put together six 100-yard rushing performances … Conversely, the Mustangs have been shut out five times. Costa Mesa has lost 15 games in a row going back to last season.