Week 0 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. San Gabriel Gabrielino

Breakdown: Costa Mesa starts a new era under first-year coach David Gutierrez … The former Santa Ana defensive coordinator guides the Mustangs on the road in their season opener … Gabrielino kicked off the season last year with a 19-7 loss to the Mustangs … Costa Mesa and the Eagles both finished 3-7 overall and missed the CIF Southern Section Division 13 playoffs … Seven of the Mustangs’ 10 opponents in the regular season are in Division 13, the lowest in the section … Gabrielino hasn’t finished above .500 since 2013.