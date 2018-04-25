Costa Mesa's Crenshaw twins to throw at different colleges

Throughout their lives, twin sisters Felicia and Tayla Crenshaw had done it all with each other.
Costa Mesa High's CIF State-caliber throwing duo took another step down their journey together on Wednesday morning.
In front of a sizable crowd in a courtyard on campus, the Crenshaw twins announced their college decisions.
Felicia Crenshaw gave her commitment to San Diego State, while Tayla Crenshaw signed with UC Irvine.
Their choices mean that the twins will be separated for the first time in their lives. On a happier note, they will also become the first members of their family to attend a four-year university.
"I think it will be a good change for us just because we've been together our whole lives," Felicia said. "Since we've been little kids, we've never been split apart.
"It's almost like we're going to find ourselves without each other, and we're going to learn how to manage without one another."
Felicia said that she felt a calling to become an Aztec after being reminded by her uncle, Leo Parker, to choose an institution that appealed to her, whether she was throwing or not.
"I love everything about it," she said. "I love the location. I like how it's not far, but it is far enough from home. I'm just really excited to continue my athletic and academic career, and still see my sister at some meets, too."
She added that she plans to pursue kinesiology or communications with the goal of one day becoming a head coach for a collegiate track and field program.
Felicia has career-high marks of 156 feet, 8 inches in the discus and 42-3 in the shotput. She is a two-time state qualifier in the discus, including a fifth-place showing at the meet as a junior.
In going to UC Irvine, Tayla will be tied to several local connections. The throws coach of the Anteaters is Katelyn Ciarelli, the daughter of Newport Harbor throws coach Tony Ciarelli.
"The passion and drive from Coach Ciarelli when she was talking about her team and what she wanted, I felt like that's what I needed from a coach coming for college," Tayla said. "Someone to push me mentally and physically, and [someone who] believes in me 100 percent."
In addition, former Marina standout Kyle Tsu is currently a freshman at UCI.
"Kyle has been my friend for a long time, and when he saw me on my official visit, he freaked out," she added. "He was like, 'You didn't tell me?'
"He was always like, 'Feel where your heart goes out to and where you feel at home.' I honestly felt at home there. [Tsu] being my teammate is the best."
Tayla qualified for her first state meet in the discus last year. Last week at the Mt. SAC Relays, she unleashed her new lifetime best, placing fourth with a mark of 142-11.
The Crenshaw twins have won over the hearts of many, as evidenced by the smiling crowd of family and friends that turned out for the ceremony. Few are prouder of them than Mustangs track and field coach Steve Moreno.
"I tell the kids that in life, you get some opportunities," he said. "These two young ladies saw that opportunity that they could excel as throwers, and they put their heart and their dedication and everything into it.
"It gives them the opportunity to be able to go on to a college to not only continue their athletic, but also their academic careers."
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner