High School Football Preview: Estancia adds familiar name to coaching staff

“They wanted to switch it up a little bit [from 4-3 to 3-4], and I believe in both of them,” Mike Bargas said. “We had a really good summer and it looked real promising, so we’ll start with that and see how it goes. Unfortunately for us, we have a lot of guys that go two ways, so one less guy on the [defensive line] and more platooning, I think it’s certainly worth looking at.”