Week 5 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Estancia

Breakdown: Laguna Beach travels to Estancia for a nonleague game. The two teams were Orange Coast League rivals last year, but the Breakers now reside in the Pac 4 League. That move was necessitated by Laguna Beach’s larger move to the Sunset Conference across most sports … The Breakers (3-1), ranked No. 8 in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 poll, have won two in a row, coming off a 17-14 upset of then No. 2-ranked Bellflower. Despite last week’s win, the Breakers did not receive a boost in the rankings, while Bellflower dropped to No. 6 … In winning its first three games of the season, Estancia was off to its best start during the 12-year tenure of Mike Bargas as head coach. The Eagles (3-1) suffered their first loss last week at Ocean View, a tough road contest against an undefeated Seahawks team that now sits at No. 4 in Division 11 … Friday night will mark the first road game for Laguna Beach this season, while Estancia returns home for the first time since opening the season with a 34-21 victory over Loara.