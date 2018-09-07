Week 3 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Santiago

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Garden Grove High
Key Eagles: Jr. QB Jaycen Cash (21 of 28 passing for 292 yards and four TDs; 15 carries for 150 yards and three TDs); Sr. RB/FS Trevor Pacheco (46 carries for 558 yards and four TDs; two catches for 25 yards); Jr. TE/LB Gannon Griffin (12 tackles and two fumble recoveries)
Key Cavaliers: So. RB/MLB Derrick Martin (16 carries for 86 yards and three TDs); Sr. DT Erik Gonzalez (20 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, one sack); Sr. WR/FS Ulises Mendez (six tackles, three INTs, two tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery)
Breakdown: The Estancia offense has been in fourth gear. Through their first two games, the Eagles (2-0) have scored 44.5 points per game. They have scored nine rushing touchdowns, seven of which have been provided by the starting backfield duo of Cash and Pacheco … Pacheco has been unstoppable, averaging 12.1 yards per carry over a pair of 250-yard games. He rushed 15 times for 307 yards against La Quinta last week … Santiago also likes to run the ball. In fact, the Cavaliers (2-0) have yet to complete a pass this season while executing their Wing-T offense. Santiago comes in having won games against Costa Mesa and Century.