Week 3 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Santiago

Breakdown: The Estancia offense has been in fourth gear. Through their first two games, the Eagles (2-0) have scored 44.5 points per game. They have scored nine rushing touchdowns, seven of which have been provided by the starting backfield duo of Cash and Pacheco … Pacheco has been unstoppable, averaging 12.1 yards per carry over a pair of 250-yard games. He rushed 15 times for 307 yards against La Quinta last week … Santiago also likes to run the ball. In fact, the Cavaliers (2-0) have yet to complete a pass this season while executing their Wing-T offense. Santiago comes in having won games against Costa Mesa and Century.