Hiura collects $4 million bonus from Brewers

Former UC Irvine baseball star Keston Hiura signed with the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday for what MLB.com’s John Callis reported was a $4-million bonus.

Hiura, the No. 9 overall pick by the Brewers on June 12, was in Milwaukee on Wednesday, when he took batting practice before the game, then watched the Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hiura will not need surgery on his elbow, which prevented him from playing in the field for UCI last season, when the Big West Conference Player of the Year led the nation in batting (.442) and on-base percentage (.567).

Hiura arrived Thursday to the team’s spring training facility in Arizona, where he was set to begin a six-week throwing program. The plan is for him to see action later with the team’s rookie affiliate in the Arizona League and possibly also play for the Single-A affiliate in Appleton, Wis.

Diamond dollars abound

Hiura was not the only instant millionaire with local ties.

UC Irvine commit Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick by the Minnesota Twins, signed on Sunday for $6,725,000, and reported to the rookie affiliate in the Gulf Coast League in Fort Myers, Fla.

Nick Pratto, a Huntington Beach High senior chosen 14th overall by the Kansas City Royals, signed on Monday for $3.45 million and is bound for the rookie Arizona League.

Fountain Valley High product Brock Lundquist, a sixth-round pick out of Long Beach State, signed on Monday with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Positive sign for UCI

Good news thus far for UCI is the fact that neither Cameron Bishop, nor Trenton Denholm, both 26th-round picks, have signed.

Bishop, a left-handed pitcher who may return for a senior season if he does not sign with the Baltimore Orioles, was not among 27 Baltimore draftees who have already signed as of Thursday.

Denholm, a right-handed pitcher out of Oak Ridge High in Northern California whom UCI coach Mike Gillespie believes could be a key contributor on the mound next season, told the Folsom Telegraph in an article published on Monday that the Boston Red Sox had yet to make an offer.

“I’ll most likely be headed to Irvine, but we’ll see,” Denholm told the newspaper.

Teams have until July 15 to sign draftees, or lose their rights.

Summer baseball assignments

UCI baseball players are competing in various locations this summer.

Bishop and fellow pitcher Andre Pallante are scheduled to play with the Chatham Anglers of the prestigious Cape Cod League, though neither had appeared in a game through Wednesday.

UCI infielder Christian Koss is also on the Cape, competing for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.

First baseman Ryan Fitzpatrick and infielder Konnor Zickefoose (Rochester Honkers), as well as outfielder Mikey Falia (Green Bay Bullfrogs) are competing in the Northwoods League.

The West Coast Collegiate League will include eight ’Eaters. Pitchers Miles Glazier and Cole Spear are with the Corvalis (Ore.) Knights, while first baseman-outfielder Adrian Damla and catcher Matt Reitano are with the Wenatchee (Wash.) Apple Sox.

Outfielder Ryan Johnston and pitcher Dylan Riddle are with the Walla Walla (Wash.) Sweets, while incoming outfielders Jake Palmer and Mike Peabody are playing for the Gresham (Ore.) GreyWolves.

Representing UCI in the California Collegiate League will be pitcher Chris Vargas (So Cal Catch), pitcher Kaz Akamatsu (OC Riptide), outfielder Dailin Lee (the Compton-based Academy Barons), as well as pitcher Alonzo Garcia, incoming catcher Jacob Castro and incoming pitcher Evan McMillin (Conejo Oaks).

Outfielder Jake Hazard is with the Alaska Goldpanners of the Alaska League, outfielder Devin Pettengill is with the Marysville Gold Sox of the Great West League, and incoming pitcher-infielder Brendan Brooks is with the OC Surf of the Sunset Baseball League.

Guenette becomes pro

In addition to the local draft picks, UCI senior catcher Alex Guenette signed as a free agent with the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Guenette hit .253 with one home run and 15 RBIs in 2017.

Local duo demoted

Two local products were recently demoted to Triple-A by the Seattle Mariners.

Former UCI pitcher Christian Bergman was optioned to Tacoma on Wednesday, while former Orange Coast College outfielder Boog Powell was sent down on June 11.

Bergman, who had previously appeared in the Major Leagues with the Colorado Rockies, was 4-4 with a 5.44 ERA in eight starts for the Mariners this season.

Powell, who made his Major League debut in May, hit .179 in 28 at-bats with Seattle. He had two RBIs.

barry.faulkner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BarryFaulkner5