Former Mater Dei standout Cory Hahn to be keynote speaker at KidWorks luncheon

Cory Hahn, a former Mater Dei High standout baseball player, will be the keynote speaker at the 12th annual KidWorks Foundation for Success Luncheon at Santa Ana’s DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Thursday.
KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit organization that helps low-income students, will present the Dan Donahue Leadership Award to Steven L. Craig during the luncheon, which will start at 11 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. Craig, the president and CEO of Newport Beach’s Craig Realty Group, is a longtime supporter of KidWorks.
Hahn, who was paralyzed in 2011 after sliding head-first into second base while a player at Arizona State and is now the coordinator of professional scouting for the Arizona Diamondbacks, will also meet on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with children who benefit from the academic, spiritual and leadership programs offered by KidWorks.
In his senior year at Mater Dei, Hahn went 14-1 with an 0.89 earned-run average, leading the Monarchs to the CIF Southern Section Division I title in 2010. He hit .411 with 10 home runs and 24 runs batted in.
