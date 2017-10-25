Week 9 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Godinez

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at Costa Mesa High

Key Mustangs: Sr. QB Ben Swanson (98 of 186 passing for 1,135 yards, eight TDs and six INTs); Sr. RB-MLB Chris Romero; Sr. TE-MLB Jack Perez

Key Grizzlies: Jr. RB-CB Patrick McMorris (152 carries for 1,120 yards and 16 TDs); Jr. QB-CB Jesse Cendejas (49 of 74 passing for 659 yards, five TDs and one INT); Sr. LB Larry Perea (63 tackles, four sacks)

Breakdown: Godinez (5-3, 3-0 in league) can clinch at least a share of its second straight Orange Coast League title by beating last-place Costa Mesa (3-5, 0-3) … Godinez is ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 12 … Grizzlies feature a run-heavy attack led by McMorris, who was last year’s league MVP … McMorris has run for 100-plus yards in five of Godinez’s eight games, including all three in league. He had 15 carries for 150 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 42-14 win over Calvary Chapel … Costa Mesa is coming off a 44-20 loss to Estancia in the Battle for the Bell game and has lost four straight games overall … Mustangs are just 2-11 in league since 2015.

