Week 9 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Laguna Beach

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at Laguna Beach High

Key Eagles: Jr. RB-DB Trevor Pacheco (176 carries for 1,177 yards and seven TDs); So. QB Jaycen Cash (44 of 96 passing for 419 yards, four TDs and one INT); Sr. LB Deshandre Kerkoff (69 tackles)

Key Breakers: Sr. QB Curtis Harrison (103 of 193 passing for 1,461 yards, 16 TDs and nine INTs); Jr. WR-FS-K Sean Nolan (36 catches for 597 yards and nine TDs); Sr. WR-SS Adam Armstrong (38 catches for 464 yards and three TDs)

Breakdown: The Eagles (2-6, 2-1 in league) and Breakers (3-5, 2-1) come into this crucial Orange Coast League game in a three-way tie for second place along with Calvary Chapel … Godinez leads the league at 3-0 … The winner of Friday night’s game will at worst stay tied for second in league and have a better chance to advance to the postseason … Laguna Beach is in CIF Southern Section Division 12, and Estancia is in Division 13 … Estancia is coming off a 44-20 win over Costa Mesa, its fourth straight Battle for the Bell game win over the rival Mustangs … Laguna Beach also won last week, earning a 32-28 decision against Saddleback … Pacheco had four rushing touchdowns against Costa Mesa and has surpassed 200 rushing yards in each of the Eagles’ last two league games … Laguna Beach has won consecutive games for the first time after a five-game losing streak earlier this season.

matthew.szabo@latimes.com

Twitter: @mjszabo