Week 10 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Godinez

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at Estancia High

Key Eagles: Jr. RB-DB Trevor Pacheco (200 carries for 1,391 yards and eight TDs); So. QB Jaycen Cash (58 of 117 passing for 572 yards, six TDs and two INTs); Sr. LB Deshandre Kerkhoff (82 tackles)

Key Grizzlies: Jr. RB-DB Patrick McMorris (159 carries for 1,160 yards and 18 TDs); Jr. QB-CB Jesse Cendejas (58 of 84 passing for 759 yards, five TDs and two INTs); Sr. LB Larry Perea (63 tackles, four sacks)

Breakdown: Godinez (6-3, 4-0 in league) can clinch its second straight outright Orange Coast League title with a win over Estancia (2-7, 2-2) in the league finale … Godinez is ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division 12 and coming off a 38-3 win at Costa Mesa … The Grizzlies have not been seriously challenged in league, winning each game by at least 22 points … McMorris, last year’s league MVP, has at least two rushing touchdowns in each of Godinez’s four league games … Estancia sits in fourth place in league and most likely fell out of Division 13 playoff contention after last week’s 40-21 loss at Laguna Beach … Pacheco has rushed for at least 164 yards in each of the Eagles’ last five games.

