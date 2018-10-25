Week 10 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Fountain Valley

Breakdown: Fountain Valley hosts Newport Harbor in a Sunset League game … It has been a tale of two seasons — nonleague and league — for both programs featured in this game. Fountain Valley (4-5, 0-4 in league) won its first four games of the season. The Barons were ranked third in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 poll at that point, but injuries and a tough league schedule have taken their toll. Fountain Valley has dropped its last five games, and it now has to beat Newport Harbor in the season finale to finish with a .500 record. Barons coach Jimmy Nolan said that his team would apply for an at-large bid into the Division 8 playoffs regardless of Friday’s result … Newport Harbor (3-5-1, 0-4), which began the year 3-1-1, cannot reach the .500 mark, but it can play spoiler, as it did last year. The Sailors defeated playoff hopeful Huntington Beach 21-7 to end the regular season in 2017, forging a three-way tie for third place in the league and leaving the league’s final automatic postseason bid up to coin flips … Sailors coach Peter Lofthouse said that sophomore quarterback Cole Lavin suffered a broken collarbone last week against Corona del Mar. Senior Andrew Testa will get the start at quarterback against the Barons.