Week 10 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Fountain Valley

Oct 25, 2018 | 3:55 PM
Fountain Valley High's Kishaun Sykes, pictured spiking the ball after scoring against Troy on Aug. 16, will look to help the Barons enhance their chances for an at-large selection into the CIF Southern Section Division 8 playoffs on Friday. (Drew A. Kelley)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Beach High

Key Sailors: Sr. MLB Brian Bailey; Jr. WR Aidan Goltz; Jr. RB Jake Keliikoa; Sr. CB Raphael Cruz

Key Barons: Jr. QB Josh Stupin (147 of 274 passing for 2,155 yards, 17 TDs and six INTs; two rushing TDs); Sr. RB/LB Mathew Fuiava (64 carries for 554 yards and seven TDs; nine catches for 85 yards; 16 tackles); Sr. WR/CB Kishaun Sykes (31 catches for 586 yards and six TDs; 25 carries for 285 yards and three TDs; 10 tackles, one forced fumble)

Breakdown: Fountain Valley hosts Newport Harbor in a Sunset League game … It has been a tale of two seasons — nonleague and league — for both programs featured in this game. Fountain Valley (4-5, 0-4 in league) won its first four games of the season. The Barons were ranked third in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 poll at that point, but injuries and a tough league schedule have taken their toll. Fountain Valley has dropped its last five games, and it now has to beat Newport Harbor in the season finale to finish with a .500 record. Barons coach Jimmy Nolan said that his team would apply for an at-large bid into the Division 8 playoffs regardless of Friday’s result … Newport Harbor (3-5-1, 0-4), which began the year 3-1-1, cannot reach the .500 mark, but it can play spoiler, as it did last year. The Sailors defeated playoff hopeful Huntington Beach 21-7 to end the regular season in 2017, forging a three-way tie for third place in the league and leaving the league’s final automatic postseason bid up to coin flips … Sailors coach Peter Lofthouse said that sophomore quarterback Cole Lavin suffered a broken collarbone last week against Corona del Mar. Senior Andrew Testa will get the start at quarterback against the Barons.

