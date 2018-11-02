Week 11 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Santa Ana

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Santa Ana Stadium
Key Barons: Jr. QB Josh Stupin (166 of 307 passing for 2,371 yards, 20 TDs and eight INTs); Sr. RB/LB Mathew Fuiava (82 carries for 738 yards and eight TDs); Sr. WR/CB Kishaun Sykes (41 catches for 707 yards and seven TDs; 32 carries for 307 yards and three TDs)
Key Saints: Sr. QB Julian Gomez (90 of 138 passing for 1,270 yards, six TDs and one INT; 44 carries for 462 yards and one TD); Sr. RB/DB/KR/PR Drew Ramirez (107 carries for 1,004 yards and four TDs; 36 catches for 375 yards); Sr. RB/FS Patrick McMorris (60 carries for 905 yards and two TDs; 16 catches for 355 yards)
Breakdown: Fountain Valley (5-5) travels to play No. 3-seeded Santa Ana (8-2) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 8 playoffs … The Barons received an at-large berth after beating Newport Harbor 34-21 last week … Santa Ana won the Orange Coast League championship after beating Orange 29-0 last week … The Saints are 5-0 with McMorris, a transfer from Godinez who has topped 100 rushing yards in four of five games since he became eligible to play.