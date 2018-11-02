Week 11 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Santa Ana

Breakdown: Fountain Valley (5-5) travels to play No. 3-seeded Santa Ana (8-2) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 8 playoffs … The Barons received an at-large berth after beating Newport Harbor 34-21 last week … Santa Ana won the Orange Coast League championship after beating Orange 29-0 last week … The Saints are 5-0 with McMorris, a transfer from Godinez who has topped 100 rushing yards in four of five games since he became eligible to play.