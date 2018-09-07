Week 3 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Long Beach Rancho Dominguez

Breakdown: Fountain Valley (3-0) will try to stay hot when it travels to play Rancho Dominguez (0-2), a team from the Los Angeles City Section … Barons, ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 8, have averaged 34.3 points per game in their first three wins, including last week’s 35-20 victory over Woodbridge …. Sykes has at least one touchdown catch in each of Fountain Valley’s first three games and is averaging 31.7 yards per catch … Fountain Valley, which was 1-9 in coach Jimmy Nolan’s first season in 2016, now aims for its first 4-0 start since 2009 … Rancho Dominguez, which lost 21-20 to Panorama City Panorama last week, went 1-9 in both 2016 and 2017.