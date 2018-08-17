Josh Stupin throws four touchdown passes as Fountain Valley beats Troy in opener

“We’ve got to get in shape,” said Nolan, whose team returns to action with a home game against North Torrance on Aug. 24 at Huntington Beach High. “None of my teams have ever cramped before, because we work hard. So maybe we’re not working as hard as we need to … You know, we are in a soft era, and half the things I teach at football practice are frowned upon because of the movies, the media, everything. To me, it looked like powderpuff out there. That’s not Troy — Troy was hitting us, and we didn’t want to hit them. We wanted to play passing league today. I think we would have preferred to come out and play flag football today; that’s the mentality I witnessed.”