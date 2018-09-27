Week 6 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. La Quinta

Breakdown: Los Amigos will try to bounce back from a blowout loss as it begins Garden Grove League play … The Lobos (3-2) lost to Garden Grove 54-7 last week and have not had a close game since winning at Dana Hills 19-17 in Week Zero. Since then, Los Amigos has easily beaten Saddleback and Costa Mesa but suffered blowout losses against Ocean View and Garden Grove … La Quinta (2-3) is coming off a 28-27 win at Century … La Quinta finished second in league last season, with Los Amigos in fifth. The Aztecs then advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 13 playoffs before losing 49-40 at Yermo Silver Valley … Los Amigos had beaten La Quinta for six straight years in league play before the Aztecs prevailed 48-15 last season … The teams have a common opponent in Costa Mesa. La Quinta beat the Mustangs 31-7 on Sept. 7 before Los Amigos blanked Costa Mesa 45-0 the following week.