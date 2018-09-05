Week 3 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Saddleback

Breakdown: Los Amigos (1-1) looks to get back on the winning track, while Saddleback (0-3) is still seeking its first victory in the nonleague game … The Lobos are coming off an early-season bye and have not played since a 41-7 loss to Ocean View on Aug. 23. Los Amigos opened in Week Zero with a 19-17 win at Dana Hills … Pacheco is a weapon in the passing game for Los Amigos, along with junior receiver Adolfo Chavez, who had two touchdown catches in the Dana Hills win … Saddleback has also played Dana Hills but had a much different result. The Roadrunners have yet to score a point this season after losing 54-0 to Temecula Linfield Christian, 51-0 to Portola and 41-0 to the Dolphins … Saddleback’s first-year head coach Nick Diulio, previously the team’s defensive coordinator, will be hoping that this year plays out like 2017. Last year, Saddleback also came into this game 0-3 but beat Los Amigos 45-14. It was just one of two wins last year for the Roadrunners, the other being a 35-3 victory over Costa Mesa in the teams’ final Orange Coast League game.