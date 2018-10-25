Week 10 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Santiago

Breakdown: Los Amigos takes on host Santiago in a Garden Grove League game … Los Amigos (3-6, 0-4 in league) has lost five in a row, a streak that goes back to when the Lobos lost junior running back Brian Pacheco (torn ACL) for the season, and is in last place in the league. Lobos coach Carl Agnew also has no plans to play first-string quarterback Brandon Tinoco (fractured right hand). He gave Tinoco a chance to play during the Lobos’ senior night game last week … Agnew added that junior Juan Contreras and Boyer are engaged in a battle to be the team’s starting quarterback in the season finale. The competition will not be completed until pregame warmups, as Lobos quarterbacks coach Maopu Tuato wants to see which player looks more comfortable throwing the ball on game day. The Lobos figure that they will have to throw the ball to defeat third-place Santiago (5-4, 2-2), which features a run-dominant offense.