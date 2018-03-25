Costa Mesa’s Felicia Crenshaw stays sharp at Beach Cities Invitational

Costa Mesa High senior Felicia Crenshaw takes pride in her consistency.
The Mustangs' throwing sensation says it puts her mind at ease to know that even on her worst day, she is not likely to end up with a poor mark.
Crenshaw has had staying power as a force in CIF Southern Section meets, especially in the discus, these past two years.
The two-time state qualifier is undefeated in five discus competitions with Costa Mesa so far this season.
On Saturday, Crenshaw uncorked her best throw of the season. She produced a mark of 153 feet, two inches on her final throw in the Beach Cities Invitational at Huntington Beach High.
"That's one thing that I've always been good at is being consistent," Crenshaw said. "I think that's one thing that makes me different.
"I don't pop a big [throw]. If I pop one, it will stay around that, and then I'll do another one."
Crenshaw said that she had been studying the technique of her good friend Robbie Otal, who was a 200-foot thrower with Temecula Great Oak and a second-place finisher at the state meet last year.
"I wanted to try to at least get some of that aggressiveness in it, and I got it on my last throw," she said.
Just two weeks away from the Arcadia Invitational, Crenshaw has proven herself to be in good form ahead of the national showcase. Her toss of 153-2 ranks fourth in the state.
Bakersfield Liberty freshman Faith Bender is the state leader at 160-2.
Crenshaw is not backing down. She expects that she will raise her level when the competition stiffens later in the season.
"I'm really excited," she said of the upcoming Arcadia Invitational. "I get to see a lot of my friends I saw at state. I get to go against the best, and that's what I want. They're amazing throwers, and I think throwing against them, I usually step up."
Marina's Alejandra Rosales was second in girls' discus with a mark of 128-1.
Huntington Beach's Jack Wiseman found himself facing a familiar foe in the boys' high jump. Cerritos' Destin Flucas and Wiseman both cleared the bar at 6-6, but a single miss at 6-4 cost Wiseman the win.
The duo was reunited after Flucas beat out Wiseman in a jump-off for the final state-qualifying position at Masters last year.
"To be jumping at the same level that I was last year with dead legs and a rusty back right now, I'm pretty satisfied with how my training is going," Wiseman said.
The Oilers' junior said he has kept a busy schedule between weight training and school meets thus far, but after Arcadia, he may shut it down to prepare for the postseason.
"I'm training really hard right now," he said. "I'm just trying to get that extra strength and height and technique to get over the bar.
"After Arcadia, I might just stop and just be weight-lifting."
The meet was put on by Marina. Senior Luke Sutherland gave the hosts something to cheer about, as the Vikings' cross-country ace set a new personal record on the track.
Sutherland completed the 800 meters in one minute, 56 seconds to place third in the race. He outkicked three competitors down the stretch.
"I was just trying to stay relaxed the first 500 [meters], and when we hit 300 [to go], I just tried to build up and kick the last 200," Sutherland said. "I got a little boxed in the first lap, so I had a lot of energy at the end."
Sutherland did not compete in a meet after March last year due to injury. He said his motivation is to see how far he can go in his senior year.
Marina's Skyler Magula (15-2) and Corona del Mar's Morgan Simon (11-2) earned victories in pole vault.
Newport Harbor's Aidan Elbettar placed second in boys' shotput (52-11), and Fountain Valley's Breanna Moreno was the runner-up in girls' long jump (17-3).
CdM's Paige Damron remains unbeaten in the 300 hurdles this year, winning the race in 45.96 seconds.
Costa Mesa's Diane Molina (5:18.84) finished five seconds behind race winner Whitney Valenti in the girls' 1,600.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Beach Cities Invitational
At Huntington Beach High
100 – 1. Irvin (Servite) 10.76; 2. Akrofi (Valley Christian) 10.82; 3. Williams (Brea Olinda) 11.05; 4. Jackson (Palm Desert) 11.14; 5. Ballard (Los Alamitos) 11.15
200 – 1. Morris (Buena) 22.76; 2. Ho (Rowland) 22.84; 3. Berryman (Mission Viejo) 23.03; 4. McLaughlin (El Toro) 23.12; 5. Davis (Artesia) 23.19
400 – 1. Ho (Rowland) 50.52; 2. Fuller (Servite) 50.94; 3. Johnson (Buena) 51.10; 4. Rahlwes (Mission Viejo) 51.52; 5. McLaughlin (El Toro) 52.09
800 – 1. Bandley (Los Alamitos) 1:55.61; 2. Ayala (La Puente) 1:56.15; 3. Sutherland (Marina) 1:56.62; 4. Dempsey (Brea Olinda) 1:56.77; 5. Spicer (Brea Olinda) 1:58.60
1,600 – 1. Martinez (Rowland) 4:24.95; 2. Arrelano (Bishop Amat) 4:25.81; 3. Sarino (Servite) 4:27.32; 4. Yager (Cerritos) 4:27.36; 5. M. Burkhardt (JSerra) 4:27.86
3,200 – 1. Cervantes (Nogales) 9:27.92; 2. Barajas (Garden Grove) 9:33.96; 3. Gil (Torrance) 9:37.67; 4. Dunne (Rowland) 9:38.83; 5. Pichardo (Sunny Hills) 9:40.99
110HH – 1. Lotfy (Los Alamitos) 15.11; 2. Scott (Los Alamitos) 15.16; 3. Kimble (Servite) 15.18; 4. Ojeda (Servite) 15.47; 5. Cain (Brea Olinda) 15.56
300IH – 1. Lotfy (Los Alamitos) 40.91; 2. Taft (Rowland) 41.25; 3T. Kim (Aliso Niguel) 41.26; 3T. Cain (Brea Olinda) 41.26; 5. Kimble (Servite) 41.49
400 relay – 1. Mission Viejo 42.56; 2. Servite 43.02; 3. Buena 43.32; 4. Valley Christian 43.94; 5. Los Alamitos 44.06
1,600 relay – 1. Rowland 3:28.60; 2. Servite 3:29.41; 3. La Puente 3:35.21; 4. Portola 3:44.87; 5. El Camino Real 3:51.03
DMR – 1. Aliso Niguel 10:29.52; 2. Rowland 10:41.37; 3. Cerritos 10:44.48; 4. El Camino Real 11:11.51; 5. Marina 11:34.03
HJ – 1. Flucas (Cerritos) 6-6; 2. Wiseman (Huntington Beach) 6-6J; 3. Schmitt (Los Alamitos) 6-4; 4. Phillips (Canyon) 6-4J; 5. Garnett (Edison) 6-2
LJ – 1. Bandley (Los Alamitos) 22-0; 2. Morris (Buena) 21-8.75; 3. Phillips (Canyon) 21-7.5; 4. Chau (Oxford Academy) 21-6; 5. Patterson (Rowland) 21-4
TJ – 1. Tucker (Valley Christian) 43-7; 2. Patterson (Rowland) 43-7; 3. Ayale (Los Alamitos) 43-1.5; 4. Rahlwes (Mission Viejo) 43-1.5; 5. Hokoki (Aliso Niguel) 43-1
PV – 1. S. Magula (Marina) 15-2; 2. Virga (Los Alamitos) 13-8; 3. Parsons (Los Alamitos) 13-8J; 4. Pi. O'Connell (Servite) 13-8J; 5. Cook (Newport Harbor) 13-8
SP – 1. Duensing (Esperanza) 56-11; 2. Elbettar (Newport Harbor) 52-11; 3. Spina (St. John Bosco) 50-10; 4. Fua (Valley Christian) 49-10; 5. Yukihiro (Los Alamitos) 48-0
DT – N/A
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Beach Cities Invitational
At Huntington Beach High
100 – 1. Camello (San Pedro) 12.28; 2. D. Limp (Los Alamitos) 12.58; 3. Turner (Aliso Niguel) 12.73; 4. Arana (San Pedro) 12.74; 5. Kolster (Los Alamitos) 12.76
200 – 1. Blue (Cerritos) 25.94; 2. Blockburger (Los Alamitos) 26.25; 3. Turner (Aliso Niguel) 26.31; 4. Pagaduan (Mission Viejo) 26.46; 5. Gillian (Mission Viejo) 26.92
400 – 1. Blockburger (Los Alamitos) 56.43; 2. Blue (Cerritos) 57.56; 3. Paez (San Pedro) 59.12; 4. Pagaduan (Mission Viejo) 59.58; 5. Bixby (Newport Harbor) 59.60
800 – 1. Stark (Canyon) 2:20.98; 2. Velasco (Los Alamitos) 2:21.58; 3. Ledgard (Los Alamitos) 2:22.39; 4. Calcagnie (Mission Viejo) 2:23.37; 5. Simons (Mission Viejo) 2:23.62
1,600 – 1. Valenti (Brea Olinda) 5:13.42; 2. Molina (Costa Mesa) 5:18.84; 3. Rust (Bishop Amat) 5:23.30; 4. Douge (Brea Olinda) 5:24.57; 5. Silengo (Kennedy) 5:24.87
3,200 – 1. Paez (Bishop Amat) 11:36.56; 2. Carr (Canyon) 11:45.08; 3. Hernandez (Rowland) 11:47.83; 4. McDonough (Buena) 11:52.49; 5. Weyland (Canyon) 11:58.58
100HH – 1. Del Vecchio (Thacher) 15.58; 2. Shkel (University) 15.72; 3. C. Moreno (Fountain Valley) 15.73; 4. Beveridge (Aliso Niguel) 15.95; 5. L. Willingham (Los Alamitos) 16.00
300IH – 1. Damron (Corona del Mar) 45.96; 2. Shkel (University) 47.14; 3. Applewhite (Troy) 48.41; 4. Burton (Rowland) 48.49; 5. Arambula (Los Alamitos) 48.58
400 relay – 1. San Pedro 49.18; 2. Los Alamitos 49.30; 3. Canyon 52.45; 4. Marina 52.53; 5. Cerritos 52.58
1,600 relay – 1. San Pedro 4:16.24; 2. Marina 4:26.31; 3. Glendora 4:26.60
DMR – 1. Cerritos 13:25.72; 2. Buena 14:41.13
HJ – 1. Griffith (Rosary) 5-0; 2T. Chin (Huntington Beach) 4-10; 2T. Stallworth (Troy) 4-10; 4. Gruber (Marina) 4-10J; 5. Chidester (Glendora) 4-10J
LJ – 1. Galloway (Los Alamitos) 18-2.5; 2. B. Moreno (Fountain Valley) 17-3; 3. Wailase (Rowland) 16-10.5; 4. Macias (Mission Viejo) 16-10; 5. C. Moreno (Fountain Valley) 16-8
TJ – N/A
PV – 1. Simon (Corona del Mar) 11-2; 2. Agnew (Mission Viejo) 10-2; 3T. Young (Huntington Beach) 9-8; 3T. Flynn (Aliso Niguel) 9-8; 3T. Ashbrook (Rosary) 9-8
SP – N/A
DT – 1. F. Crenshaw (Costa Mesa) 153-2.5; 2. Rosales (Marina) 128-1; 3. Hartmann (Mission Viejo) 126-2; 4. Robbins (Esperanza) 121-7; 5. Menichetti (Mission Viejo) 119-3
