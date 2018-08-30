Week 2 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. Canyon

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Huntington Beach High
Key Chargers: Sr. LB/FB Luke Hoggard (25 tackles); Sr. LB/FB Cameron Eden (21 tackles, one INT); Sr. QB Patrick Angelovic (25 of 56 passing for 320 yards, one TD and three INTs)
Key Comanches: Sr. RB Jared Parker (34 carries for 128 yards); Jr. WR/DB Justin Bradford (12 catches for 62 yards); Jr. LB Brenden Hammit (15 tackles, three sacks, one INT)
Breakdown: Edison (0-2) hosts Canyon (0-2) in a nonleague game … The Chargers are off to their first 0-2 start in 13 years … The Comanches are coached by Mike Ogas, a 1995 Edison graduate … Edison’s offense has only scored one touchdown, coming in a 38-7 loss at Westlake Village Oaks Christian, which was ranked No. 6 in the state by CalHiSports.com … Canyon has been outscored 75-15 in its first two games … The Chargers are the second Sunset League team on Canyon’s schedule. The Comanches, from the Crestview League, opened the season with a 41-15 setback to Huntington Beach at El Modena High on Aug. 17 … Edison has beaten Canyon in each of the last three years.