Corona del Mar hangs on to beat Edison in Sunset League debut

“We had our opportunities … in the first half to push that [lead] out to 28-7,” said CdM coach Dan O’Shea, whose saw running back Jason Vicencio rush for 131 of his 132 yards by halftime. “I’m so frustrated giving them that seven in the first half. It was a blown coverage, a missed tackle, and [Nathan Nabal] got … a [60-yard touchdown].”