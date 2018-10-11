Week 8 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Edison

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Huntington Beach High
Key Sailors: So. RB/DB Justin McCoy; Jr. WR Aidan Goltz; Sr. MLB Brian Bailey
Key Chargers: Sr. LB Luke Hoggard (68 tackles, one sack, six tackles for loss, one fumble recovery); So. QB Braeden Boyles (41 of 79 passing for 555 yards, four TDs and four INTs; 33 carries for 130 yards); Jr. WR Cole Koffler (29 catches for 543 yards and five TDs)
Breakdown: Edison hosts Newport Harbor in a Sunset League game. The Chargers (3-4, 1-1 in league) are tied for third place in the league with Huntington Beach and they’re a game back of Corona del Mar and Los Alamitos, which both share first at 2-0. The Sailors (3-3-1, 0-2), who have been outscored 63-10 in league play, are in last place with Fountain Valley … The Chargers are coming off last week’s 20-14 victory over Huntington Beach … The last time the Sailors beat Edison was in 1979 … Edison plays its final home game of the regular season on Thursday, as the next two games are against Fountain Valley at Orange Coast College on Oct. 19 and against Los Alamitos at Cerritos College on Oct. 26 … Newport Harbor faces CdM in the Battle of the Bay rivalry game on Oct. 19 at Davidson Field, before wrapping up the regular season with Fountain Valley at Cap Sheue Field on Oct. 26.