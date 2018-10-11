Week 8 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Edison

Breakdown: Edison hosts Newport Harbor in a Sunset League game. The Chargers (3-4, 1-1 in league) are tied for third place in the league with Huntington Beach and they’re a game back of Corona del Mar and Los Alamitos, which both share first at 2-0. The Sailors (3-3-1, 0-2), who have been outscored 63-10 in league play, are in last place with Fountain Valley … The Chargers are coming off last week’s 20-14 victory over Huntington Beach … The last time the Sailors beat Edison was in 1979 … Edison plays its final home game of the regular season on Thursday, as the next two games are against Fountain Valley at Orange Coast College on Oct. 19 and against Los Alamitos at Cerritos College on Oct. 26 … Newport Harbor faces CdM in the Battle of the Bay rivalry game on Oct. 19 at Davidson Field, before wrapping up the regular season with Fountain Valley at Cap Sheue Field on Oct. 26.