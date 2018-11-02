Week 11 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. San Juan Hills

Breakdown: Edison (5-5) plays at San Juan Hills (7-3), opening the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs with a rematch of a nonleague game from earlier this season … The Chargers beat the Stallions 33-14 on Sept. 7, but both teams have had quarterback changes since then. Edison senior quarterback Patrick Angelovic broke his collarbone against San Juan Hills, and Boyles took over. San Juan Hills has also turned to a sophomore, Jones, to lead its offense … Edison finished third in the Sunset League, while San Juan Hills won the Sea View League … The Stallions have allowed just 10.9 points per game this season and have four shutouts.