Week 11 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. San Juan Hills

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at San Juan Hills High
Key Chargers: So. QB Braeden Boyles (62 of 131 passing for 870 yards, six TDs and five INTs); Sr. RB Kobe Lopez (193 carries for 957 yards and five TDs); Sr. LB Luke Hoggard (102 tackles, nine tackles for loss)
Key Stallions: So. QB Hudson Jones (75 of 101 passing for 823 yards, seven TDs and three INTs); Sr. RB Chase Monarch (121 carries for 763 yards and nine TDs); Jr. WR/DB Joey Hobert (39 catches for 486 yards and eight TDs)
Breakdown: Edison (5-5) plays at San Juan Hills (7-3), opening the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs with a rematch of a nonleague game from earlier this season … The Chargers beat the Stallions 33-14 on Sept. 7, but both teams have had quarterback changes since then. Edison senior quarterback Patrick Angelovic broke his collarbone against San Juan Hills, and Boyles took over. San Juan Hills has also turned to a sophomore, Jones, to lead its offense … Edison finished third in the Sunset League, while San Juan Hills won the Sea View League … The Stallions have allowed just 10.9 points per game this season and have four shutouts.