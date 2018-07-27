Huntington Beach outfielder Jake Vogel commits to UCLA

The Amaral brothers, Beau and Daniel, also went on from Huntington Beach to become the starting center fielder at UCLA. Beau Amaral started for the Bruins from 2010-2012, and he was taken by the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh round (232nd overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Daniel Amaral (at UCLA from 2016-2018) in the 14th round (414th overall) in June.