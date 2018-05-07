International teams rule Huntington Beach Open

"The fact that there has always been an AVP event in Huntington for however many successive years, clearly there's an appetite for it here," said Donald Sun, the AVP managing partner. "I just like that we get to show off Orange County. Show the world what it's like to live here, and what is beach volleyball. The fact that there are no Americans in the finals, and it's packed, that's a testament to the fact that these people really just enjoy good volleyball."