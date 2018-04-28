Huntington Beach boys' lacrosse loses at Yorba Linda, awaits playoff fate

The Huntington Beach High boys' lacrosse team hoped for a big upset win Friday night that would all but clinch a U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoff berth.
The Oilers definitely didn't get that in a 12-2 loss at Yorba Linda to end the regular season, but coach Michael Lacy said he still believes his team has a good chance to get into the postseason.
Huntington Beach (9-7) was ranked No. 17 in the most recent coaches' poll, and only the top 16 teams in the division will get in when the brackets are released late Saturday night. But Lacy said Wednesday's 11-2 home win over Capistrano Valley, as well as two convincing wins over Edison in Sunset League play, should play in the Oilers' favor.
Huntington Beach also earned an 8-6 nonleague win at No. 15 Murrieta Mesa earlier this season. Additionally, the Oilers played No. 8 Yorba Linda closer than Murrieta Mesa. The Mustangs beat Murrieta Mesa by a 15-2 score on Tuesday.
"I think they'll get in," Yorba Linda coach Mike Schreiber said of the Oilers.
Huntington Beach got the No. 16 seed last year, losing at top-seeded Corona del Mar 11-1 in the first round. If the Oilers again get the No. 16 seed, they will more than likely play at top-ranked St. Margaret's on Tuesday. They will have to play better than they played on Friday to give the Tartans a game.
Yorba Linda (13-3) shut out the Oilers for the first three quarters, building an 11-0 lead before Huntington Beach senior Tyler Alexander scored with 10:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. Harry Dean added the Oilers' second goal later in the quarter, assisted by Dylan McDonald. Senior goalkeeper Grady Mercier made six saves.
"We just weren't placing our shots," Lacy said. "We had a scouting report for this team, 'Shoot low.' Two shots were low, and they both went in. That's the biggest thing when it comes down to it, who's more prepared, and obviously Yorba Linda was more prepared for this game."
Jake Thompson and Dylan Werlinger led Huntington Beach with six ground balls each.
Five players — Tyler Krause, Andrew Flanders, Wesley Dale, Zac Hardison and Tanner Fitch — had two goals each for Yorba Linda.
"Quite frankly, we did not show up … on either end of the field," Lacy said. "We wanted this game to be a statement that we can hang with the big dogs … We know we've got St. Margaret's if we get [playoff seed No.] 16. My guys know what they're up against. Hopefully they'll be a bit more hungry on that one, knowing that anything can happen when it comes to playoffs."
