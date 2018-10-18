Week 9 High School Football Preview: Los Alamitos vs. Huntington Beach

Breakdown: Los Alamitos visits Huntington Beach in a Sunset League game … The defending league champion Griffins (6-1-1, 2-0-1 in league), ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 2, remain in control of their own destiny for at least a share of the league title. Los Alamitos and CdM are still tied atop the league after the teams agreed not to complete their game last week, postponed due to lightning at Cerritos College. The game officially went down as a 7-7 tie … Huntington Beach (6-2, 2-1) had its league game against Fountain Valley last week postponed a day, and the Oilers earned a 30-15 home win over the Barons on Oct. 13 … Flanagan had a big game in the win, with season-best totals of seven catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns, while junior quarterback Brady Gardner returned from a knee sprain to complete 11 of 23 passes for two touchdowns and four interceptions … The Oilers, ranked No. 10 in Division 6, come into Friday tied for third place in the league with Edison.