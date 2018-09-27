Week 6 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Marina

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Westminster High
Key Breakers: Jr. QB Andrew Johnson (94 of 172 passing for 1,203 yards, 16 TDs and five INTs); Sr. RB/LB Shane Lythgoe (80 carries for 335 yards and two TDs); Sr. WR/FS/P Sean Nolan (32 catches for 390 yards and seven TDs)
Key Vikings: So. QB Jack Miller (72 of 144 passing for 886 yards, seven TDs and six INTs); Jr. RB/DB Pharoah Rush (138 carries for 725 yards and seven TDs); Sr. OL/DL Daniel Escamilla
Breakdown: Marina (2-3) hosts Laguna Beach (4-1) in a nonleague game as the Vikings try to end a three-game losing streak … Marina’s three straight losses have all come to opponents ranked in their respective CIF Southern Section divisions, including last week’s 24-13 setback against El Modena. The Vikings face another ranked opponent in Laguna Beach, which is No. 6 in Division 12, up two spots from last week … The Breakers routed Estancia 41-19 last week for their third straight victory and are off to their best start since 2011 … Five different players scored touchdowns last week for Laguna Beach, as Nolan, Kai Ball and Jack Crawford all caught touchdown passes and Lythgoe and Jackson Golden rushed for scores … Both the Vikings and Breakers joined new leagues this year. The Vikings have a bye next week before starting Big 4 League play at Segerstrom on Oct. 12, while the Breakers begin their inaugural Pac 4 League campaign on the same day at Western following next week’s home nonleague game against Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep.