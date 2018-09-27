Week 6 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Marina

Breakdown: Marina (2-3) hosts Laguna Beach (4-1) in a nonleague game as the Vikings try to end a three-game losing streak … Marina’s three straight losses have all come to opponents ranked in their respective CIF Southern Section divisions, including last week’s 24-13 setback against El Modena. The Vikings face another ranked opponent in Laguna Beach, which is No. 6 in Division 12, up two spots from last week … The Breakers routed Estancia 41-19 last week for their third straight victory and are off to their best start since 2011 … Five different players scored touchdowns last week for Laguna Beach, as Nolan, Kai Ball and Jack Crawford all caught touchdown passes and Lythgoe and Jackson Golden rushed for scores … Both the Vikings and Breakers joined new leagues this year. The Vikings have a bye next week before starting Big 4 League play at Segerstrom on Oct. 12, while the Breakers begin their inaugural Pac 4 League campaign on the same day at Western following next week’s home nonleague game against Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep.