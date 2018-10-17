Week 9 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Garden Grove

Breakdown: Marina takes on visiting Garden Grove in a Big 4 League game … Marina (2-6, 0-1 in league) hopes to snap its five-game losing streak. The Vikings are averaging just 12.8 points per game over their last four games … Marina needs to win out to keep its CIF Southern Section Division 9 playoff hopes alive. The Vikings will face Garden Grove (7-1, 1-0), ranked No. 7 in the Division 9 poll, before finishing out the regular season with Westminster in the Battle at Boswell … Garden Grove has the ability to control the time of possession. The Argonauts average 285.9 rushing yards per game, led by Mike Carrillo, who has rushed for 23 touchdowns this season … The Argonauts also have 25 takeaways to their credit, including 17 interceptions.