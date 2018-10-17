Week 9 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Garden Grove

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Westminster High
Key Vikings: So. QB Jack Miller; Jr. RB Pharoah Rush; Jr. LB Nathan O’Rourke
Key Argonauts: Sr. RB/OLB Mike Carrillo (146 carries for 1,525 yards and 23 TDs; 11 catches for 223 yards and three TDs; 62 tackles, five INTs, three tackles forloss, one forced fumble); Sr. QB/CB Jacob Zazueta (53 of 75 passing for 825 yards, eight TDs and two INTs; 51 carries for 428 yards and six TDs); Sr. TE/MLB Jose Carrillo (seven catches for 62 yards and one TD; 72 tackles, three tackles for loss, three INTs, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries)
Breakdown: Marina takes on visiting Garden Grove in a Big 4 League game … Marina (2-6, 0-1 in league) hopes to snap its five-game losing streak. The Vikings are averaging just 12.8 points per game over their last four games … Marina needs to win out to keep its CIF Southern Section Division 9 playoff hopes alive. The Vikings will face Garden Grove (7-1, 1-0), ranked No. 7 in the Division 9 poll, before finishing out the regular season with Westminster in the Battle at Boswell … Garden Grove has the ability to control the time of possession. The Argonauts average 285.9 rushing yards per game, led by Mike Carrillo, who has rushed for 23 touchdowns this season … The Argonauts also have 25 takeaways to their credit, including 17 interceptions.