Week 2 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Laguna Hills

Breakdown: Marina (1-1) plays its first home game of the season when it hosts Laguna Hills (1-0) … Both teams are coming off blowout victories, as the Vikings blanked Torrance 31-0 and the Hawks routed University 46-6 last week to spoil former Corona del Mar coach Scott Meyer’s debut with the Trojans … Laguna Hills used a 34-point second quarter to turn a scoreless game into a rout … Marina can become 2-1 for the second straight year with a victory. Coach Jeff Turley’s Vikings have become accustomed to early-season victories. In 2016, the Vikings started 3-0, the program’s best start since they opened 5-0 in 2000 … Laguna Hills has not won back-to-back games since 2016. The Hawks were 2-7 last year, including a nonleague game against Garden Grove that was cancelled due to a virus that struck several of Laguna Hills’ players.