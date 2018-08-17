Week 0 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. South Broward (Hollywood, Fla.)

Breakdown: Marina’s move from the Sunset League to the Big 4 means that the Vikings should not be as dependent upon a good start in their nonleague schedule to make the CIF Southern Section playoffs. That is helpful when a team is trying to break in a new quarterback, as the Vikings are. After a battle for the job in training camp, Marina coach Jeff Turley said that sophomore Jack Miller would be his team’s starting quarterback in Friday’s opener. Miller served as the quarterback for the Vikings’ junior varsity team last year, winning five games … The Vikings have a number of players going both ways, especially at the skill positions. Those names include Robinson, Pendleton and Ian Cook, a wide receiver and cornerback … Marina went 3-7 last season, with all three wins coming against nonleague competition … South Broward, from Florida, went 5-6 overall in 2017.