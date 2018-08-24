Week 1 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Torrance

Breakdown: Marina (0-1) plays its first game in California after losing 40-28 to South Broward last week in Key West, Fla. … Torrance, which went 3-7 overall in 2017, kicks off its season at home … The Vikings defeated the Tartars 26-15 last year, marking one of their three wins from last season … The Tartars, from the Pioneer League, have failed to qualify for the CIF Southern Section playoffs in each of the past three years … After Friday, Marina has two nonleague games at home, against Laguna Hills on Aug. 30 and Katella on Sept. 7 … Torrance play three road games after Friday, starting with Lawndale Leuzinger on Aug. 31.