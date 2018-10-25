Week 10 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Westminster

Breakdown: Marina and Westminster, which share Boswell Field as a home field, renew their Battle at Boswell rivalry, this time as a Big 4 League finale instead of a nonleague affair … Both Marina (2-7, 0-2 in league) and Westminster (0-9, 0-2) have league losses against Segerstrom and Garden Grove … Westminster is the designated home team on Friday … Marina has lost six straight games, including last week’s 43-6 setback against Garden Grove … With a win Friday, Marina would snap a seven-game league losing streak and finish 3-7 for the second straight season … Westminster is led by first-year coach Willy Puga, who coached at Garden Grove from 2010-13 and was offensive coordinator at Los Alamitos the last two years … Westminster won the rivalry game 34-20 last year and has won four of the teams’ last five meetings.