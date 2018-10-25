DAILY PILOT

Week 10 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Westminster

Matt Szabo
By
Oct 25, 2018 | 3:45 PM
Marina High running back Pharoah Rush, shown against El Modena on Sept. 21, will try to help the Vikings snap a six-game losing streak Friday against rival Westminster. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Westminster High

Key Vikings: So. QB Jack Miller; Jr. RB Pharoah Rush; Jr. LB Nathan O’Rourke

Key Lions: Jr. WR/OLB Jose Diaz; Sr. QB Malachi Mesa; So. RB/DE Braylan Durazo

Breakdown: Marina and Westminster, which share Boswell Field as a home field, renew their Battle at Boswell rivalry, this time as a Big 4 League finale instead of a nonleague affair … Both Marina (2-7, 0-2 in league) and Westminster (0-9, 0-2) have league losses against Segerstrom and Garden Grove … Westminster is the designated home team on Friday … Marina has lost six straight games, including last week’s 43-6 setback against Garden Grove … With a win Friday, Marina would snap a seven-game league losing streak and finish 3-7 for the second straight season … Westminster is led by first-year coach Willy Puga, who coached at Garden Grove from 2010-13 and was offensive coordinator at Los Alamitos the last two years … Westminster won the rivalry game 34-20 last year and has won four of the teams’ last five meetings.

