Week 10 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Huntington Beach

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at Huntington Beach High

Key Sailors: Jr. QB Sam Barela; Sr. WR Jake Bashore; Sr. OL-DL Spencer Blake

Key Oilers: Jr. QB-FS Arick McLawyer (24 of 48 passing for 332 yards, eight TDs and four INTs; 305 rushing yards and five TDs); Jr. WR-CB Jeremiah Flanagan (26 catches for 462 yards and six TDs); Jr. MLB John Gosney (85 tackles, eight sacks)

Breakdown: The Oilers (3-6, 2-2 in league) can likely clinch third place in the Sunset League and earn a berth into the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs with a victory over the Sailors (1-8, 1-3) in the league finale … Huntington Beach came into the week tied with Fountain Valley for third place in league, but the Oilers have the tiebreaker by virtue of their 21-14 win over the Barons on Oct. 13 … Huntington Beach is coming off a 35-0 loss to Los Alamitos in which the Oilers completed just two of 20 passes … Barela threw for three touchdowns and Chad Koste had three rushing scores as Newport Harbor earned its first win of the season last week with a 52-35 victory over Marina … Huntington Beach has not beaten Newport Harbor in league since 2013, which was the year the Oilers also topped the Sailors in the Southwest Division title game at Angel Stadium.

