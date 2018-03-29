Newport Harbor boys’ lacrosse outlasts Edison in overtime

"I guess our players like taking their time, making it close," Newport Harbor coach Mark Todd said. "I don't know. We've lost two by one [goal] and we've won [three] by one [all in overtime] … [We lost our] mental focus. It's the same reason why I was mad at the beginning of the game, because they just weren't focusing. They're familiar with a lot of the [Edison] players, they're friends with a lot of the guys, and it becomes kind of like 'buddy ball,' but without thinking of the consequences."