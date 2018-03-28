Cameron Mahaffy slows down Marina, keeps Newport Harbor in second place in league

Cameron Mahaffy was looking to make the best of his moment at Angel Stadium on Tuesday.
And the junior definitely did in the batter's box and on the mound.
Mahaffy knocked in two runs and struck out nine to lead the Newport Harbor High baseball team to an 8-1 Sunset League victory over Marina.
Mahaffy went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and one run while walking two. After Mahaffy singled in a run in the top of the third inning, the Sailors added three more runs in the fifth.
AJ Stefano led off the fifth with a single to right field, and John Olmstead got on with a bunt. San Jose State-bound senior Max Crabbe, who went three for four, singled in a run to make it 2-0. Clay Liolios doubled off the left-field wall to drive in two more runs and put Newport Harbor up 4-0.
That was all Mahaffy needed. He left in the sixth inning to a standing ovation.
Mahaffy helped the Sailors (7-5, 3-1 in league) win their third straight league game.
"We had a great mind-set as a team," said Mahaffy, who went two for four with two runs batted in. "We came in knowing we needed a good win and we did our thing. We did everything right on the bases, [had] great hitting, and I did my best to keep us in the game."
Marina (5-7, 1-2) threatened in the sixth inning after Mahaffy exited, but it left the tying run at the plate.
The Vikings' lone run came in the fifth inning. Jackson Roeder's groundout scored UC Santa Barbara-commit Cory Lewis.
The Sailors added four more runs in the seventh inning. Mahaffy singled in a run, and the next two runs scored on an error and a wild pitch. Stefano singled in the fourth run, and he finished four for five.
The victory keeps the Sailors in second place in league, a game behind defending champion Huntington Beach (12-2, 4-0).
"Huntington is on our list to beat," said Stefano, whose team opened league with an 8-6 loss to the Oilers on March 15. "They're a very well-coached team. I'm just happy with this win right now. We have a big game [at home] to prepare for [against Los Alamitos] on Thursday."
Marina hosts Los Alamitos on Wednesday.
Roeder, Rocco Peppi and Andrew Sojka got the only hits for Marina.
Blake Partis threw four innings, suffering the loss. He gave up 10 hits and four runs.
Brad Siegel and Olmstead each went two for four with a double.
Newport Harbor relievers James Ferrell and Kelly Austin combined to throw 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
"We are going to rest [on Wednesday]," Newport Harbor coach Evan Chalmers said. "We are just going to swing the bat a little bit and take some easy ground balls. We have to prepare for Los Al. [The Griffins are] going to come in with great energy and we have to match that at home."
